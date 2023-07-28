Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack in Moscow region

MOSCOW: The Russian Defence Ministry on Friday accused Ukraine of carrying out a drone attack in the Moscow region.

In a statement on Telegram, the Ministry said that an attempt by Ukraine "to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on facilities in the Moscow region has been foiled, reports CNN.

"The UAV was destroyed by means of air defence," the Ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also confirmed the attack.

Friday's development coms five days after drone strikes hit two buildings in Moscow city.

The Ministry had claimed that the "two Ukrainian drones" were “suppressed” and “crashed” in Moscow during the attack on Monday.

On July 23, Russian missiles badly damaged a historic Orthodox cathedral in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, sparking outrage and prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to vow retaliation.