Robert Fico becomes Slovakia's new PM

BRATISLAVA: Robert Fico has been appointed as Slovakia's Prime Minister for the fourth time, following his Smer party's victory in the September election with 22.94 per cent of the votes.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed the new government at the Primate's Palace in the nation's capital Bratislava on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

When addressing the newly appointed cabinet, Caputova highlighted current challenges like high energy prices, healthcare accessibility and economic recovery.

"Never before in the modern history of Slovakia has the government faced such bad social and economic indicators," said Fico during his speech.

Meanwhile, he pledged a sovereign, professional government committed to delivering a better life for the Slovak population.

The Smer party won 42 seats in the 150-member House, falling short of 75 seats.

Earlier this month, Smer, the Social Democracy (Hlas) party and the Slovak National Party had agreed to form a coalition government.

In the ruling coalition, the Smer party oversees seven ministries, the Hlas party heads six departments and the deputy Prime Minister's role, and the Slovak National Party manages culture, the environment, and the soon-to-be-established Ministry of Sports and Tourism.