"Resolution was deeply flawed": Netanyahu on India's abstention in UN vote on Gaza conflict

TEL AVIV: Amid the country's ongoing war with Hamas, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for a 'humanitarian truce' deeply flawed.

On being asked about India's abstention in the UN vote as it did not condemn the Hamas attacks, Netanyahu responded by saying, "I think that resolution was deeply flawed and I am sorry to say that even many of our friends did not even... insist that there could be a flaw or a powerful condemnation of the horrors that were committed here...that there are horrors that no civilised country, including your country and so many others would tolerate..."

"...So I hope we don't see a repeat of any of these kinds of resolutions," he added.

Netanyahu also made it clear that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire, drawing parallels to the United States' position after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He noted that calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas.

Netanyahu said, "I want to make clear Israel's position regarding the ceasefire. Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities after the horrific attacks of October 7."

"Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terror, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen. Ladies and gentlemen, the Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war. A war for a common future," he said during the press briefing. India abstained from voting on the Jordanian resolution which called for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza as it did not specifically condemn the terror attack by Hamas.

However, it is pertinent to note that India was in favour of the Canadian resolution which had an added clause that condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas. The Jordanian-led draft resolution was adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions.

The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania and Greece. The resolution was adopted during the UN General Assembly's emergency special session on the Israel-Palestine crisis.

The UNGA also demanded "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave.

Notably, expressing deep concerns over the deteriorating security situation and the astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, India at the UN urged both parties to "de-escalate, eschew violence."

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Yojna Patel on October 27 in her remarks at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Emergency Special Session on the Israel-Hamas war said, "India is deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and the astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility."

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. Over 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.