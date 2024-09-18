Research highlights action to reverse decline in youth mental health in New Zealand

WELLINGTON: The mental health of children and young people in New Zealand is deteriorating, with Maori and young people living in poverty experiencing the highest burden, which triggers a call for action to promote resilience, said research released on Wednesday.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for New Zealand adolescents and the country's youth suicide rate is one of the highest in the developed world, the research authors said.

More than one in five 15 to 24-year-olds experienced high levels of psychological distress in 2022 and 2023, according to the research, which outlines how young people can be better equipped to cope with the many pressures on them and the roles that parents, schools, communities, and policymakers have in helping young people flourish, Xinhua news agency reported.

Symptoms of depression among secondary students increased from 13 per cent in 2012 to 23 per cent in 2019, while the proportion of students meeting the criteria for positive well-being decreased from 76 per cent to 69 per cent, the study showed.

There is an urgent need to cultivate resilience in children, starting in early childhood education centres through to high schools, to ensure they can safely navigate adversity, said researchers from the Centre for Informed Futures at the University of Auckland, a think-tank addressing child development.

Researchers Felicia Low and Seungyeon Kim are urging policymakers to back programs that build resilience, including cognitive function, problem-solving strategies, communication, interpersonal and self-regulation skills, adding having stable and supportive relationships with their caregivers and peers is also important.

There is a range of causes for the decline in youth mental health, including exposure to stressors during the perinatal and infant period, a difficult transition from childhood to adolescence, complex family situations or relationships with peers and discrimination, the authors said.