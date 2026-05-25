Republicans pan Iran peace deal; don’t listen to losers, says Trump

The Republican sceptics included Senator Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senators Thom Tillis, Lindsey Graham, and Ted Cruz, who all questioned trusting Iran to stick to its commitments to the peace deal to end the nearly three-month war.

Surprisingly, Trump critic Senator Rand Paul counselled patience and urged critics to give the President space to find an America First solution.

Democrat senators also joined the critics of the peace deal, claiming that the president was “being played as a fool” and the emerging framework would merely amount to returning to the “pre-war status quo”.