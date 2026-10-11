Republican lawmakers to move Bill to block Trump’s Russia deal

Fitzpatrick’s move has received support from outgoing Congressman Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska, who has decided to co-sponsor the legislation.

However, the move appears to be largely symbolic as the US House of Representatives will have a few months to pass as the term of the house expires in January.

“We will be introducing bipartisan legislation to block any and all purchases of Russian oil,” Fitzpatrick, the co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, said in a post on x.

“It will be called the ‘Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act’. It will be forced to the Floor via discharge and it will pass overwhelmingly,” he said.

“I’ve already agreed to be an original cosponsor. Congress must make a stand,” Bacon said in a post on X. Bacon is not seeking re-election in the midterm polls on November 3.