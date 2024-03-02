Qatar reaffirms commitment to host international meetings on Afghanistan

KABUL: Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to host international meetings on Afghanistan issues, further affirming its support for the Afghan people, according to Khaama Press. In its recent statement, Juhara Abdulaziz Al-Suwaidi, Deputy Permanent Representative of Qatar to Geneva, underscored the importance of continuing to host meetings on Afghanistan at the fifty-fifth session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Notably, Qatar stands among the few countries that have been key hosts of the most significant international meetings on Afghanistan since 2020, contributing to notable developments in the country.

The recent Doha meeting and the signing of the Doha Agreement were pivotal events, with 18 months of negotiations hosted by Qatar in its capital city, as reported by Khaama Press. Qatar's Foreign Ministry, in its statement, highlighted issues of communication, increased coordination within the framework of human rights promotion, and ensuring a decent life for the Afghan people as part of its policy to support Afghanistan.

The statement by Qatar's Foreign Ministry also emphasised the continued humanitarian aid committed to supporting the Afghan people and hosting meetings on the country's issues.

Qatar has played a crucial role in facilitating dialogues and negotiations aimed at resolving the Afghan conflict, fostering a platform for discussions and agreements critical for Afghanistan's stability, Khaama Press reported.

Amidst dire humanitarian crises and ongoing violations of human rights and women's rights in Afghanistan, Qatar's sustained efforts to convene international gatherings highlight a commitment to address the country's challenges and support people.