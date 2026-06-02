Prominent US Congressman backs resolution condemning Hinduphobia, temple attacks

WASHINGTON: A prominent US Congressman has endorsed a House resolution that celebrates the contributions of the Hindu-American community to the economy of the United States and condemns Hinduphobia, anti-Hindu bigotry and attacks on the community's places of worship.
The resolution, endorsed by Ro Khanna on Monday, was introduced by Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar, a Democrat from Michigan.
The resolution, moved on January 24 last year, has now been co-sponsored by 32 lawmakers, including Raja Krishnamoorthi and Suhas Subramanyam.
Khanna, a Democrat lawmaker who represents California, announced his support for the measure in a social media post.
“I’m proud to cosponsor @RepShriThanedar's bill H.Res.69 that celebrates the continued contributions and vibrant diversity of the Hindu-American community in the United States as we work to strengthen our nation's multiracial democracy,” said Khanna, who is also of Indian descent.
The resolution noted that Hinduism is one of the world’s largest and oldest religions, with over 1.2 billion adherents across over 100 countries.
It highlighted that Hinduism encompasses an array of diverse traditions and belief systems enshrining universal values of acceptance, mutual respect, and peace.
According to the resolution, the US has welcomed more than four million Hindus from around the world since the 1900s, representing diverse racial, linguistic, and ethnic backgrounds.
It said that the United States has greatly benefited from contributions by Hindu Americans in every aspect of the nation’s economy and in every industry.
The resolution underlined that Hindu Americans have made significant contributions to the US economy and various industries, while Hindu traditions and practices have enriched American society through philosophy, Ayurveda, arts, music, dance, fashion, meditation, yoga and community service.
Condemning the rising "Hinduphobia, anti-Hindu bigotry, hate, and intolerance" in the US, it said that despite the positive contributions to the country, Hindu-Americans face stereotypes and disinformation about their heritage and symbols, and have been the targets of bullying in schools and on college campuses, as well as discrimination, hate speech, and bias-motivated crimes.
It also noted the influence Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings had on Martin Luther King Jr, who acknowledged that the teachings of nonviolent civil disobedience originating in Hindu philosophy positively impacted America’s civil-rights movement.
Referring to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Hate Crimes Statistics Report, the resolution said anti-Hindu hate crimes targeting temples and individuals are annually on the rise, while in parallel, Hinduphobia in American society is unfortunately rising.
The resolution celebrates the historical and continuing contributions of Hindus and Hinduism to the US, recognises the role of Hindu culture in enriching America's diversity, and reaffirms the country's commitment to welcoming Hindu Americans.