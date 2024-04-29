Prince Harry to return to UK for Invictus Games anniversary celebration

LONDON: Prince Harry is set to return to the United Kingdom next month to commemorate a significant milestone of the Invictus Games, the sporting event he established a decade ago, CNN reported.

Scheduled for May 8th, Prince Harry will deliver a reading at a ceremony in London's St Paul's Cathedral, marking ten years since the inception of the Invictus Games. His last visit to the UK was in February, following the announcement of his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Reflecting on his swift trip, Harry expressed his gratitude for being able to spend time with his family during such a challenging time. However, it remains unclear if he will have the opportunity to meet with his relatives during his upcoming visit.

Since relocating to the United States with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in 2020, Prince Harry has made occasional visits to the UK, including attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and his father's coronation last year, as reported by CNN.

As for Meghan's attendance at the Invictus celebration, it remains uncertain, particularly considering the proximity to their son Prince Archie's fifth birthday on May 6th.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles, who is undergoing treatment, will resume public duties soon. While his schedule will be managed carefully in consultation with his medical team, he is expected to welcome Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako for a state visit in June.

The Invictus Games, initiated by Prince Harry after his service in Afghanistan, serve as a platform for supporting the recovery of wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans.

The next edition of the games is scheduled to take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, in February 2025, featuring over 500 competitors from 20 nations participating in adaptive sports. Additionally, winter sports, including Alpine skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic skiing, will be introduced for the first time, in partnership with First Nations communities as part of efforts towards truth and reconciliation, CNN reported.