President Wickremesinghe officially announces candidacy for Sri Lankan presidency

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who steered the cash-strapped island nation to a semblance of stability from bankruptcy in 2022, on Saturday declared his candidacy to contest the presidential election on September 21.



On Friday, the island nation’s election commission announced that presidential polls would be held on September 21, ending the months-long speculation over the key contest.

Addressing a rally on Saturday in the southern town of Galle the 75-year-old leader said: “My coming today to this town is significant, I declare that I will contest the presidential election having already paid my deposit to do so”.

There was some speculation that he may not vie for the presidency given the weak standing of his United National Party (UNP). In 2020 the UNP suffered a serious split leading to the creation of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), the current main opposition party.

“I am looking for everyone’s support having performed the difficult task I undertook two years ago,” Wickremesinghe, also the country's finance minister, said referring to the unprecedented economic turmoil in the island nation that led to the ouster of the powerful Rajapaksa family from power in 2022.

Wickremesinghe stepped in to become prime minister in May 2022 when the country suffered its economic crisis where tens of thousands got into the streets demanding the resignation of the then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa relented after three months of public protest to flee the country and resign.

Wickremesinghe was then appointed president through parliament with support coming from Rajapaksa’s SLPP.

Wickremesinghe, having undertaken the task of rebuilding with the support of the International Monetary Fund bailout has revived the economy turning it positive from negative growth in 2022.

However, his hard economic reforms to complement the IMF facility have made him unpopular.

“There is no other way than what we do with the IMF reform programme so everyone must support it to prevent another bankruptcy," Wickremesinghe said.

Wickremesinghe is hopeful that as an unattached independent candidate, he would garner cross-party support, including the Rajapaksa family’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLLP).

The SLPP has suffered splits already with a few supporting Wickremesinghe while another section has aligned with the opposition SJB.

The SLPP is expected to announce soon whether they will back Wickremesinghe.