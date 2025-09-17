President Trump wishes 'friend' PM Modi on birthday, thanks him for support on ending Russia-Ukraine war

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had a “wonderful” phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he extended birthday greetings to his “friend” and thanked the Indian leader for his support on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

The call, which came a day before Modi turned 75, is being seen as a significant gesture as part of the US' efforts to reset ties with India amid strain over tariff issues.

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT,” Trump posted on Truth Social, signing off with his initials to underline the personal tone of the message.

In a post on X, Modi thanked Trump for his call and warm greetings on his 75th birthday.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," the prime minister said.

"Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he added.

This was the first phone call between Trump and Modi since they spoke over the phone in June around the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

In the months following that conversation, Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent on New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil. The US President was also critical of India’s high tariffs, with officials in his administration engaging in sharp rhetoric against New Delhi.

Last week, Trump had said in a social media post that he felt “certain” there would be “no difficulty” for India and the US to reach a “successful conclusion” in their trade talks and that he looked forward to speaking with his “very good friend” Modi in the coming weeks.

Modi responded to the post, describing India and the US as “close friends and natural partners”.

“I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” he said.