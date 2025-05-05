President Putin accepts PM Modi's invitation to visit India for annual high-level meeting

MOSCOW : Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India for the annual high-level meeting as the two leaders held a telephone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

The leaders emphasised the need for an uncompromising fight against terrorism in any of its manifestations, it said.

"The Indian leader confirmed his invitation to the Russian president to visit India for an annual bilateral summit. The invitation was gratefully accepted,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

They emphasised the strategic nature of Russian-Indian relations that enjoy a particularly privileged partnership, it said, adding that these relations are not subject to external influence and continue to develop dynamically in all areas.

President Putin once again expressed his sincere condolences over the killings of Indian citizens in the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and assured Modi that Russia stands with India in combating all forms and manifestations of terrorism, state-run Radio Vesti FM reported.

Modi congratulated Putin and the people of Russia on the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.