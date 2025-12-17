PM Modi departs for Oman on last leg of three-nation visit

ADDIS ABABA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Oman from Ethiopia on the last leg of his four-day, three-nation visit.

During Modi's maiden visit to Ethiopia, the two countries elevated their historical ties to the level of 'Strategic Partnership'.

He also held wide-ranging talks with his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali, following which, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of various MoUs in various fields. Modi also addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian parliament.

The prime minister was conferred Ethiopia's highest award - The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. He is the first global head of state to receive this award.

Modi is visiting Oman at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, with whom he will hold discussions on strengthening the Strategic Partnership as well as a strong commercial and economic relationship.

The visit will mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and follows the state visit of Sultan Tarik to India in December 2023.

Modi is also scheduled to address a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Oman.

It will be Modi's second visit to Oman.

"This visit will be an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively review the bilateral partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs had said in an earlier statement.