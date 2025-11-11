PM Modi calls for energy cooperation and increasing connectivity between India and Bhutan

THIMPHU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India and Bhutan are connected not just by borders, but also by cultures, as he called for energy cooperation and increasing connectivity between the two neighbours.

"Connectivity creates opportunity and opportunity creates prosperity. With this goal in mind, a decision has been made to connect the cities of Gelephu and Samtse to India's vast rail network in the near future," Modi said while speaking at an event at Changlimethang Stadium to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan's former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

The prime minister said the completion of this project will provide easier access for the industries in Bhutan and Bhutanese farmers to India's vast market.

He said the two countries are also rapidly progressing on border infrastructure.

Modi said India is also extending all possible support to the vision of Gelephu Mindfulness City, a dream project of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. "In the near future, India will also be building an immigration checkpoint near Gelephu to further facilitate visitors and investors coming here," he added.

The prime minister said the energy partnership between the two countries is further accelerating, recalling that the foundation of the India-Bhutan Hydropower Partnership was laid under the leadership of the former King.

He praised the Bhutanese leadership's vision of Sustainable Development and Environment First, saying it helped Bhutan become the world's first carbon-negative country. "This is an extraordinary achievement. Today, Bhutan is one of the world's leading countries in per-capita renewable energy generation," he added.

Noting that Bhutan generates 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources, Modi said a new hydroelectric project with over 1,000 megawatts is being launched in Bhutan, increasing Bhutan's hydropower capacity by 40 per cent.

He added that they are also working to resume another long-stalled hydroelectric project.

"Our partnership is not limited to hydroelectricity alone. We are now taking major steps together in solar energy. Important agreements related to this have also been signed today," Modi said.

Modi said it was a very important day for Bhutan, for the Royal Family of Bhutan, and for all those who believe in world peace.

"For centuries, India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond. Therefore, it was India's and my commitment to participate in this important occasion," he said, referring to the 70th birthday celebrations of the former king.

"This event, the dignified presence of so many people, reflects the strength of the relationship between India and Bhutan," he said.

Modi praised the former king, saying he is a confluence of wisdom, simplicity, courage, and selfless service to the nation.

"During his 34-year reign, he carried forward both Bhutan's heritage and development," Modi said, adding the former king played a decisive role in establishing democratic systems in Bhutan, establishing peace in border areas and playing a significant role in strengthening friendship between India and Bhutan.

He said that India and Bhutan are connected not just by borders, but also by cultures. "Our relationship is one of values, emotions, peace, and progress," he said, recalling his first trip to Bhutan after assuming office in 2014.

"The relationship between India and Bhutan is so strong and rich. We stood together in times of difficulty, faced challenges together, and today, as we embark on the path toward progress and prosperity, our bond continues to strengthen," he said, adding that the partnership of trust and development between India and Bhutan is a great model for the entire region.

Stating that the progress and prosperity of India and Bhutan are intertwined, the prime minister said India last year announced a contribution of 10,000 crore rupees for Bhutan's Five-Year Plan.

Modi said that a major strength of India-Bhutan relations is the spiritual connection between our people.

Recalling the inauguration of the Royal Bhutanese Temple in Rajgir two months ago, Modi said this initiative is expanding to other parts of India.

"The people of Bhutan desired a Bhutanese temple and guest house in Varanasi. The Indian government is providing the necessary land for this. Through these temples, we are further strengthening our precious and historic cultural ties," he added.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bhutan on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

The ties between India and Bhutan have been on an upswing.