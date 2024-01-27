Philippine clash kills 9 suspected militants

MANILA: Philippine troops killed nine suspected militants in a clash in Lanao del Sur province in the southern Philippines, a military spokesperson said on Saturday.

Colonel Louie Dema-ala of the Philippine Army said government forces killed the alleged members of Dawlah Islamiyah, an Islamic armed group, in fighting in a town in the province located in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, on Thursday.

He said that nine of the 15 militants were confirmed dead, including two who were allegedly involved in the deadly bombing in Marawi City in December 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dema-ala added that the troops recovered eight high-powered firearms left behind by the fleeing militants.