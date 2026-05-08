Partial results show losses for Starmer's Labour, wins for Reform UK in local elections

The votes are being widely seen as an unofficial referendum on Starmer, whose popularity has plummeted since he was elected less than two years ago.

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, won hundreds of local council seats in working-class areas in England's north, such as Hartlepool, that once were solid Labour turf. The picture will change throughout Friday as results come in from the majority of local councils, including Labour strongholds like London. Votes will also be counted in contests for semiautonomous parliaments in Scotland and Wales.

A Labour rout could trigger moves by restive party lawmakers to oust a leader who led them to power in July 2024. Even if Starmer survives for now, many analysts doubt he will lead the party into the next national election, which must be held by 2029.