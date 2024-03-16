Palestinian death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 31,553: Ministry

GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,553, Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Saturday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 63 Palestinians and wounded 112 others, raising the total death toll to 31,553 and injuries to 73,546, since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, according to the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has urged for an international humanitarian intervention via a binding resolution in the UN Security Council to compel Israel to halt its attacks in the Gaza Strip, guaranteeing the safety of civilians and the delivery of aid in a sustainable manner, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a press statement, the Foreign Ministry highlighted that Israel persistently threatens to invade the city of Rafah without offering a realistic plan to safeguard civilians and address their fundamental humanitarian requirements.

Israel has launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.