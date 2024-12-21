Pakistan's Military courts sentence 25 civilians for May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military courts sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for attacking military installations during riots which erupted following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in May last year, the Army announced on Saturday.

On May 9, 2023, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters allegedly attacked several military installations, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad, to vent their anger against the arrest of their party founder in a corruption case.

Hundreds of suspects were arrested in the countrywide swoop and at least 103 were handed over to the military authorities for trial due to their involvement in attacks on military installations.

In a detailed statement, the military said that the nation on May 9 witnessed tragic incidents of “politically provoked violence and arson at multiple places, marking a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan” when building on a sustained narrative of hate and lies, politically orchestrated attacks were carried out on the Army installations and monuments of Shuhada (martyrs).

“These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored the necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion,” it stated.

According to the statement, Field General Court Martial sentenced 25 individuals in the first phase, following a thorough review of evidence and the completion of proper legal procedures.

It said that the convicts were awarded prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for attacking the military facilities.

Fourteen individuals received 10-year sentences of rigorous imprisonment, while the others were given shorter terms.

The Army said that promulgation of the sentences of the remaining accused is also being done and will be announced shortly as and when the due process is complete.

The Army termed the development “an important milestone in the dispensation of justice to the nation” and a stark reminder to all those who are exploited by the vested interests and fall prey to their political propaganda and intoxicating lies, to never take law in their own hands ever in the future.

It also said that many accused are also being tried in various Anti-Terrorist Courts and their cases are being pursued as per the law.

Showing its intent to punish the “mastermind”, it stated that “justice would truly be fully served once the mastermind and planners of 9th May Tragedy are punished as per the Constitution and laws of the land.”

It said that Pakistan will vigorously pursue dispensation of justice to ensure the establishment of its writ to uproot this evil of violence-driven disruptive and destructive politics based on hate, divisiveness and baseless propaganda.

All convicts punished by the army retain the right to appeal and other legal resources, as guaranteed by the law and the Constitution.

The convictions, announced following the Supreme Court’s directive conditionally allowing them, primarily relate to attacks on several key military sites including the Jinnah House, General Headquarters (GHQ), and Pakistan Air Force Base Mianwali.