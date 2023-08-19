Begin typing your search...

Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained: Sources

Qureshi is the vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is led by former premier Imran Khan, who is currently in jail.

ByReutersReuters|19 Aug 2023 1:53 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-19 13:54:04.0  )
Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained: Sources
Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been detained by authorities, local broadcasters Ary and Geo said on Saturday, citing sources.

