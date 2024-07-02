Pakistani court grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in corruption case

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan's wife and former first lady Bushra Bibi in a case of alleged corruption.

Khan and Bibi, along with other accused, face charges of causing a loss of about Rs 50 billion to the national exchequer in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, which involves allegedly providing benefits to a property tycoon in return for getting land for a university.

Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich presided over the hearing at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where both Khan and Bushra Bibi have been incarcerated in another case, and approved her pre-arrest bail plea.

However, despite the grant of bail, Bushra, 49, will remain behind bars due to a conviction in the illegal marriage case.

Khan, 71, was already granted pre-arrest bail in the case by the Islamabad High Court on May 14 but the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenged it before the Supreme Court on June 29.

The NAB filed the Al-Qadir Trust case in December 2023 against Khan, his wife, a close family friend Farah Gogi and others in the accountability court.

Khan and Bibi were indicted in this case by a Rawalpindi accountability court in February.