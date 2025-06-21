Pakistan to nominate US President Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government on Saturday said it has decided to formally recommend US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his "decisive diplomatic intervention" during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

The announcement came in a post on X, with the headline: “Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize”.

The announcement came three days after Trump hosted Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir at the White House.

"The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis," the post said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

The on-ground hostilities from the Indian and Pakistan sides that lasted for four days ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Trump has been persistently claiming that he stopped a war between India and Pakistan. New Delhi has been maintaining that India's fierce counter-attack that day forced Pakistan to plead for ending the hostilities.

The Pakistan government's post on Saturday said that “at a moment of heightened regional turbulence”, President Trump “demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi”.

It further stated that the US president “de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond”.

“This intervention stands as a testament to his [Trump’s] role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue,” it read.

The government also acknowledged President Trump’s “sincere offers” to help resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government noted that President Trump’s leadership during the 2025 Pakistan-India crisis “manifestly showcases the continuation of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building”.

Pakistan remains hopeful that Trump’s “earnest efforts” will continue to contribute towards regional and global stability, particularly in the context of ongoing crises in West Asia, including the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating escalation involving Iran, the post said.

Trump, meanwhile, bemoaned that he won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for "stopping" the war between India and Pakistan or for his efforts in the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran conflicts.