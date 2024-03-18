Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continues remorse over alliance with SIC

KARACHI: The fragile alliance between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) continues to strain under the weight of conflicting statements from leaders of both parties, sparking a wave of retrospection and criticism within PTI's ranks, Dawn reported.

Reflecting on the past, more PTI leaders came forward to label the alliance a strategic error. Among them was Walid Iqbal, who, echoing sentiments shared by Sher Afzal Marwat, voiced regret over the decision to align with the SIC in pursuit of reserved seats.

In an interview with Dawn, Iqbal asserted that it would have been "wiser" for PTI to forge ties with a party that had already submitted its list of candidates for reserved seats. Such a move, he argued, would have minimised the legal and constitutional hurdles faced by PTI.

Adding to the chorus of discontent, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan attributed the communication breakdown to the inability of PTI leaders to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail. Hasan lamented the lack of access, claiming that despite court orders mandating meetings, the jail administration persists in obstructing them. He emphasised the clarity of Khan's vision for the party's policies but acknowledged that the restrictions have created a void ripe for exploitation and confusion.

On the other side of the divide, SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza issued a stern warning to PTI leaders, cautioning them against publicly criticising the alliance. Raza predicted dire consequences for Imran Khan and PTI if internal dissent persists, suggesting that it could benefit the incumbent government. He emphasised the need for party discipline and expressed concern that the focus might shift away from Khan's legal battles.

Raza defended the decision to join forces with PTI, attributing it to the former prime minister and relayed to him through top PTI leaders. He highlighted the objective of uniting PTI candidates under a single banner to shield them from external pressures, asserting that this goal was largely achieved, as evidenced by the consistent voting patterns in parliament. Responding to criticism from within PTI, Raza suggested that dissenters may have been absent during crucial decision-making meetings with Khan.

Addressing the possibility of PTI reclaiming its candidates, Raza remained nonchalant, characterising the alliance as temporary. He maintained an amicable stance, signaling openness to negotiation. However, as PTI grapples with internal strife, opportunistic adversaries seize the moment to cast doubt on the party's integrity.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif took aim at PTI's identity crisis, suggesting that it has lost its way amidst the tumultuous alliance politics, leaving observers uncertain about the party's true allegiances and leadership.

In the midst of this turmoil, PTI finds itself at a crossroads, torn between past decisions and future uncertainties. The repercussions of its alliance with the SIC reverberate through its ranks, testing the resilience of its leadership and the loyalty of its members, Dawn reported.