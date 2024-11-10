Pakistan: Smog tightens its grip in Punjab creating lockdown situation

ISLAMABAD: A thick blanket of smog continued to suffocate several cities in PakistaN's Punjab province on Saturday, spreading its toxic reach and severely disrupting transportation. As Lahore remained the world's most polluted city, the dense haze showed no sign of easing, grounding train schedules, closing motorways, and forcing authorities to impose lockdown-like measures, the Express Tribune reported.

Multan, following Lahore, recorded an alarming AQI of 2135, with Peshawar, Islamabad, and other cities also reporting high pollution levels. The haze intensified as air movement slowed around Lahore to just 4 km per hour, while Multan's air moved at 6 km per hour, moving from north to south.

Meteorologists attributed the worsening conditions to easterly winds originating from Indian cities such as Chandigarh, Saharanpur, Delhi, Haryana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, and Jodhpur.

This continued influx of smog has pushed the pollution levels to dangerous highs, with no immediate relief in sight. Authorities have responded to the situation with widespread closures and restrictions, shutting down parts of the motorway network for safety.

The M-5 Motorway from Multan to Zahir Peer has been temporarily closed due to extremely reduced visibility. Motorway officials have warned drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly after dark, urging them to travel between 10 am and 6 pm when fog conditions are less severe.

Drivers have been advised to use fog lights and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles to ensure safety, reported the Express Tribune. In addition to transport disruptions, the Punjab government has launched an anti-smog operation, which includes water sprinkling on roads and the removal of waste. Factories emitting pollutants are being sealed, and illegal brick kilns are being demolished.

"Skipping school does not mean a holiday; follow safety measures to protect yourself and others," urged Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, emphasising the importance of public cooperation. To curb further air pollution, government officials are also inspecting private institutions, impounding vehicles, and fining violators, as reported by the Express Tribune. (ANI)