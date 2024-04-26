Begin typing your search...
Pakistan rejects US report on human rights practices
Titled "2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Pakistan," the contents of the report are unfair, based on inaccurate information and are completely divorced from the ground reality, the ministry said.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan , US State Department , human rights violations , politically motivated , Gaza
It said that the Pakistani government intimidates or seeks reprisal against individuals beyond its borders, including civil society activists, human rights defenders, and journalists.
The report also claimed that successive Pakistani governments tacitly approved enforced disappearances.
