Pakistan: Imran Khan's party nominates Omar Ayub as PM candidate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday nominated its secretary general Omar Ayub Khan as the party nominee for the post of prime minister, Geo News reported. This comes after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, for the position of Pakistan Prime Minister. He has nominated his daughter Maryam Nawaz for the post of Punjab Chief Minister, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.



Omar Ayub Khan, an independent candidate backed by PTI, won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-18, Haripur by securing 192,948 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Babar Nawaz Khan who bagged 112,389 votes.

PTI is headed by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in jail in cases filed against him. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb made the announcement on social media platform X. According to the statement, Nawaz Sharif thanked the people of Pakistan and leaders of all political parties who provided political support.

"Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has nominated Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif for the post of Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, while he has nominated Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the post of Chief Minister Punjab. Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, while thanking the people of Pakistan and the leaders of all the political parties providing political support, has expressed his firm belief that as a result of these decisions, Pakistan will be free from economic risks and people will be free from inflation," Aurangzeb stated. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif announced that Nawaz Sharif will be the party's candidate for the Prime Minister and Maryam Nawaz will be the candidate for the Punjab Chief Minister's position, according to The Express Tribune report.

Pakistan elections have thrown a fractured mandate. According to the Geo News, PTI-backed independent candidates have won 92 seats in the National Assembly, followed by PML-N with 79 and PPP at 54.