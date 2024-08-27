Pakistan: Imran Khan says will consider national reconciliation without poll accountability

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan raised concerns on Monday about the worsening law and order situation in Balochistan and Punjab, attributing the blame to a specific institution. Speaking to reporters after the hearing of a £190 million corruption case at Adiala Jail, Khan stated that his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), would only consider national reconciliation if their grievances were addressed, Dawn News reported.

Khan emphasized that national reconciliation is impossible without accountability for what he termed "fraudulent general elections." He also commented on Pakistan's recent loss to Bangladesh in the first match of a two-match Test series, expressing disappointment in the state of cricket under the current administration.

Khan criticized Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, accusing him of incompetence and alleging that Naqvi owns $5 million worth of property in Dubai under his spouse's name. He also linked Naqvi to the wheat scandal and electoral rigging during his tenure as Punjab's caretaker chief minister.

The former Prime Minister criticized the current government for failing to implement reforms, control spending, and boost revenue. He argued that only a government with a genuine mandate could enact these necessary changes.

Khan claimed that multinational companies and professionals are leaving Pakistan due to the deteriorating situation, and those who criticize the authorities are labelled as "digital terrorists," reported Dawn News.

Khan also denied having any contact with the establishment and described the harsh conditions he has endured while in custody, including being held in a hot, humid cell. He insisted that he had not requested any special treatment.

The hearing on Monday saw the cross-examination of a prosecution witness--the investigation officer--remain incomplete for the 10th time. The accountability court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, expressed frustration over the delay, noting that despite the deployment of over 200 security personnel for each hearing, proceedings were not progressing.

The judge warned that the law would take its course if the defence failed to cross-examine the witness at the next hearing, scheduled for September 3.

During the hearing, Khan's spouse, Bushra Bibi, complained about rats in her barrack, prompting the judge to order their removal. The proceedings were subsequently adjourned until August 29.

Outside the jail, Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, criticized the frequent transfers of jail staff, noting that the security personnel assigned to her brother had been changed six times. She confirmed that while a planned rally on August 22 was postponed at the government's request, the PTI's September 8 rally would proceed as planned.

In a related development, the PTI filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking the recovery of missing party activists. PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan filed the petition, naming senior officials from the interior and defence ministries, the Federal Investigation Agency, and Islamabad Police as respondents, Dawn reported.

The petition highlighted that 16 PTI workers were detained in a recent crackdown, with some still missing. It urged the court to declare the enforced disappearances unconstitutional and to direct the authorities to investigate any government involvement in these incidents.