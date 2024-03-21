Pak claims concern by US over its elections due to “misunderstanding”

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday said that the concerns a top US official raised over last month's general elections and its outcome were due to a "misunderstanding" of its internal situation and election laws.



Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at a weekly press briefing was responding to queries about the remarks by US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu at a congressional hearing that if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) failed to investigate allegations of irregularities in the February 8 elections, it will “retard” America’s relationship with Pakistan.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, Baloch said “some statements made there reflected a misunderstanding of Pakistan's domestic situation and electoral laws.” Jailed former premier Imran Khan has accused the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the powerful military establishment and the top electoral body of being behind last month's allegedly manipulated polls, the authenticity of which his party has questioned.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaft (PTI) party has refused to accept the outcome of the polls, alleging that the results were manipulated.

Though more than 90 independent candidates backed by the PTI won the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto struck a post-poll deal and formed a coalition government in the country.

At the same time, the FO spokesperson hoped that Pakistan could engage in meaningful discussion with the US “to address these misunderstandings.” Baloch emphasised that Pakistan valued its close relations with the US and believed in constructive engagement with it.

While noting that Pakistan respected the prerogative of legislative bodies to discuss international issues, she stressed that “the deliberations of these legislative bodies should contribute (to) promoting positive dynamics in bilateral ties based on mutual respect and understanding.” Responding to the queries regarding the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, she said “It is the sovereign decision of the Pakistani government to move forward on the project.” She made it clear that at this point there is no room for any discussion or waiver from any third party for the construction of the pipeline inside Pakistan's territory. She said Pakistan has also conveyed to the US authorities the importance of this project for its energy security.