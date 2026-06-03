Over two lakh applicants paid USD one lakh for H-1B visas: DHS Secretary Mullin

Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Tuesday, Mullin said the DHS had received about 2.86 lakh H-1B applications in the fiscal year 2026.

“We had 286,000 applicants a year to date for the H-1B visas, out of those, over 200,000 of them paid USD 100,000 to be able to come in because it allows us to process them in a little bit faster of a manner,” Mullin said in response to a question by US Senator Susan Collins on the shortage of doctors in rural parts of the country.