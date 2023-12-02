Begin typing your search...

Over 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since truce expired: Hamas

Israel and Hamas agreed to a humanitarian truce on November 24

ByIANSIANS|2 Dec 2023 2:50 AM GMT
Representative image (Reuters)

GAZA: The Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza claimed that the Palestinian death toll resulting from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 100, hours after a seven-day ceasefire between the two sides expired on Friday morning.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said in a press statement that "about 109 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed by the Israeli airstrikes in the Strip", Xinhua news agency reported.

According to al-Qedra, two Palestinian journalists were among the victims.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a humanitarian truce on November 24. Fighting between the two sides resumed on Friday morning, after Israel accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement and firing at Israeli territory.

IsraelGazahamasIsrael hamas conflictPalestineIsrael Palestine conflictIsrael terror attackGaza stripIsrael hamas truceGaza ceasefirehostage release
IANS

