"Our nation stands with Israel, no justification for terrorism: US Vice President Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, DC: Voicing distress over the alleged beheadings of children by Hamas terrorists, which President Joe Biden condemned at a White House press briefing on Wednesday (local time), US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said the US was looking at "extreme acts of terrorism" that must be condemned in no uncertain terms, stressing that there was no justification for such acts of terror.

"I'm completely outraged by what has taken place. We are looking at extreme acts of terrorism that must be condemned in no uncertain terms. There is absolutely no justification for terrorism," Harris said.

Further, weighing in on the decades-old conflict in West Asia, Harris said she and President Biden take their commitment to Israel very seriously. "The President and I take very seriously our commitment to Israel, to support them and give Israel what it needs to defend itself," she added.

She noted further that the topmost priority at the moment was to ensure the "safety and well-being of American citizens".

"One of our highest priorities is the safety and well-being of American citizens and that will continue to be one of our highest priorities" she said.

The US Vice President also shared details of her and Biden's phone call with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that they assured him of their commitment to stand with Israel and the Israeli people in light of the terror attacks.

"It is also critically important that we stay in constant communication and contact with our allies, Israeli partners and members of Congress... This morning I was on a call and the President with PM Netanyahu...to restate our commitment that is unwavering to stand with Israel and the Israeli people," Harris added.

President Biden and Harris spoke with Netanyahu following a second briefing from their national security experts, according to a readout provided by the White House, The Times of Israel reported.

"At this moment, we have to be crystal clear: There is no justification for terrorism. No excuse. The type of terrorism exhibited here is just beyond the pale," Biden said during his address at a separate White House event.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday (local time) departed for Israel. Reaffirming support for the US' all-weather ally, Blinken said he was leaving with a clear message that ''US has Israel's back."

Speaking to reporters ahead of his departure, Blinken said, "We are heading, as you know, to Israel, and I'm going with a very simple and clear message on behalf of the President of the United States and on behalf of the American people, and that is that the United States has Israel's back. We have the back of the Israeli people. We have their back today. We'll have it tomorrow. We will have it every day." Blinken said he would meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Issac Herzog and other senior officials in Israel.

He stated that he is looking forward to meeting the US embassy team in Israel. Blinken said that the US is determined to provide everything that Israel needs to defend itself.

Noting that 14 US citizens lost their lives in the Hamas terror attacks, President Biden said people in Israel suffered "pure unadulterated evil" at the "bloody hands of the terrorist organisation Hamas, a group whose stated purpose for being is to kill Jews.

This is an act of sheer evil." Israel is carrying out a counter-offensive against Hamas in response to the latter's attacks on Saturday that left over 1,200 Israelis dead.