One 'terrorist' killed in Lebanon, says IDF

JERUSALEM: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday said a "terrorist" was killed during a retaliatory attack on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to rockets fired from the neighbouring country.

The announcement was made by IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari at a press conference, CNN reported.

He however, did not provide any further details on the development.

On Thursday, the Iran-backed militant had acknowledged that one of its members was killed and three civilians were injured during confrontations with the Israeli forces along the border.

The Hezbollah also did not give out any other information.

Sources from Lebanon's Internal Security Forces said Israel's artillery shelling on Thursday affected the outskirts of 22 towns in southern Lebanon.

Two houses were burnt and 25 homes others were severely damaged.

Lebanese military sources confirmed that the Israeli army expanded its bombing area to include several areas along the borderline from Naqoura in the west to Shebaa and Kfarchouba in the east.

On its part, the Hezbollah claimed in several statements on Thursday that it had attacked armored Israeli vehicles, barracks, a watchtower and radars, causing several injuries.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for launching 30 missiles from Lebanon toward West Galilee.

Since the October 7 Hamas attack, there have been exchanges of fire across the border between the Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Hezbollah, which wields considerable power in Lebanon, is designated as a terror organisation by the US, UK and other countries.

They are considered to have a more sophisticated arsenal compared to Hamas, and are capable of hitting targets further inside Israel.