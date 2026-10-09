Nobel to honour Navi Pillay: How Nuremberg trial transcripts shaped Indian-origin jurist’s pursuit of justice

Reading the transcripts captivated her with the ideal of justice represented by countries coming together to hold individuals accountable for grave crimes.

Pillay later went on to defend opponents of apartheid, serve as a judge in international criminal tribunals and help shape international law on genocide and sexual violence.

Now 85, the South African jurist of Indian origin has won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her work promoting peace and international law.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee highlighted her role in strengthening the principle that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide must be prosecuted, even when those accused hold power.

Born in Durban on September 23, 1941, Navanethem “Navi” Pillay grew up in a poor family under apartheid, a system that institutionalised racial segregation and discrimination.

Her father worked as a bus driver and took on other jobs to support the family, while her mother raised their children.