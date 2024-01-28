Nine UNRWA staff members fired over allegations: UN chief

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the termination of nine out of the 12 United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) staff members implicated in the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel, CNN reported One staff member was reported dead, and the identities of two others are still under clarification. Guterres emphasised the severity of the allegations and assured swift action, with an ongoing investigation and an independent review in progress.

Guterres underscored the accountability of any UN employee involved in acts of terror, including potential criminal prosecution. Despite the serious allegations, he urged countries to continue financial assistance to UNRWA, emphasising the vital support it provides to 2 million Gazans for their daily survival. Guterres warned that the current funding level would not meet all requirements to support the population in February, according to CNN.

In response to the allegations against UNRWA, nine countries have temporarily paused funding for the main UN agency in Gaza. Guterres expressed understanding of their concerns but appealed to these governments to ensure the continuity of UNRWA's operations, safeguarding the humanitarian efforts benefiting thousands of men and women working in perilous conditions.

The turmoil within the main UN agency in Gaza ensued after Israel accused some UNRWA staff members of involvement in the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas. In the aftermath of the allegations, several UNRWA employees were terminated, although specific details have not been disclosed. The US and several other countries have also suspended funding to the organisation, which employs around 13,000 people in Gaza.

Guterres reiterated that any UN employee engaged in acts of terror would face accountability, and an independent review is set to provide further insights. Despite the funding pauses, he stressed the importance of distinguishing the alleged actions of specific staff members from the humanitarian work carried out by UNRWA in challenging conditions, as reported by CNN.

Established by the United Nations after the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, UNRWA provides humanitarian assistance to displaced Palestinians. The organisation defines Palestinian refugees as individuals who lost both home and means of livelihood during the 1948 War, totaling 5.9 million people. Israel's rejection of the possibility of allowing displaced Palestinians to return has been a longstanding issue.

The UN General Assembly has consistently renewed UNRWA's mandate, and the agency has aided four generations of Palestinian refugees, covering education, healthcare, camp infrastructure, social services, and emergency assistance during conflicts. At least 152 UNRWA staffers have been killed in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began. Israel and UNRWA have not disclosed the nature of the alleged involvement of UNRWA employees in the October 7 events, and the specific number of employees implicated remains unspecified. Israel shared information about 12 staffers allegedly involved in the attacks with both UNRWA and the US.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini acted swiftly upon receiving information about the alleged involvement of several employees. He terminated their contracts to protect the agency's ability to deliver humanitarian assistance in Gaza and initiated an investigation to establish the truth.

Lazzarini emphasised that any UNRWA employee involved in acts of terror would be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution. In addition to the October 7 allegations, the Israel Defence Forces accused UNRWA facilities of being used for "terrorist purposes." The IDF claimed evidence incriminating UNRWA employees and pointing to the misuse of UNRWA facilities.

UNRWA stated that the Office of Internal Oversight Services would investigate these claims as part of the comprehensive investigation requested by the Commissioner General. Hamas criticised the decision to terminate the employees' contracts, accusing Israel of undermining UNRWA and other humanitarian relief organizations in Gaza.

Israel's relations with the UN have deteriorated, with senior UN officials criticising Israel's actions in Gaza. In December, UN Secretary-General Guterres invoked diplomatic measures to bring the conflict before the UN Security Council, urging a humanitarian ceasefire. Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, criticised the move, arguing that a ceasefire would cement Hamas' control of Gaza.

The UNRWA allegations coincided with the UN's top court ordering Israel to act immediately to prevent genocide in Gaza, although it stopped short of calling for a ceasefire, CNN reported.

UNRWA has been a target of Israeli criticism, accused of anti-Israel incitement, which the organisation denies. In 2017, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to dismantle UNRWA, suggesting its merger with the main UN refugee agency. UNRWA has consistently denied allegations of diverting aid to Hamas or teaching hatred in its schools.

UNRWA Chief Lazzarini described the funding suspensions as "shocking" and urged reconsideration, emphasising the potential humanitarian consequences during a time of war, displacement, and political crises. The suspension of funding by key backers raises concerns about UNRWA's ability to continue aiding people in Gaza amid fears of starvation.

The US, as the organisation's largest donor, had previously cut support under Donald Trump's presidency but reinstated it under Joe Biden, CNN reported.