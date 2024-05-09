Nine killed in road accident in China

BEIJING: Nine people were killed and two others injured after a truck collided with a car in China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. on a section of the national highway in Qingtongxia City.

The injured were rushed to local hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the regional public security department, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Details are awaited.