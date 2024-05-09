Begin typing your search...

Nine killed in road accident in China

The incident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. on a section of the national highway in Qingtongxia City

ByIANSIANS|9 May 2024 6:29 AM GMT
Nine killed in road accident in China
X

Representative Image( IANS)

BEIJING: Nine people were killed and two others injured after a truck collided with a car in China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. on a section of the national highway in Qingtongxia City.

The injured were rushed to local hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the regional public security department, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Details are awaited.

BeijingChinaNingxia Hui Autonomous Regionaccidenttruck collisionQingtongxia Citynational highwaycasualtiesfatalitiesinjuries
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X