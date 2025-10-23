Nepal's Gen Z activists offer tribute to those killed during Sep protests

KATHMANDU: On the fifth day of the Diwali festival, Nepal’s Gen Z activists offered tribute to those killed during the September protest in Nepal, demanding stern action against the people responsible for the killings.

As Nepal celebrated Bhai Tika, or brothers’ day, on Thursday, Gen Z activists lit dozens of candles in the premises of Nepal’s Federal Parliament building in Naya Baneshwor, Kathmandu, coinciding with the 45th day of the Gen Z movement.

During Bhai Tika, sisters pray for the good health, long life and prosperity of their brothers.

The Gen Z group peacefully gathered in the premises of the Parliament building, where at least 22 youths were killed by the security forces on September 8, the first day of the agitation. They paid homage to the youths who sacrificed their life fighting against corruption, nepotism and political disorder.

More than 100 people, including Gen Z activists who were injured during the protest, the family members of those killed and media persons attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Gen Z activists and the family members of the victims demanded that the caretaker government led by Sushila Karki take prompt and stern action against those responsible for the massacre and corrupt politicians to honour their sacrifice.

Karki, 73, became Nepal's first woman prime minister last month after the ouster of then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against the government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Similarly, another group of Gen Z youths, under the banner of Gen Z United, gathered at Maitighar Mandala, from where the Gen Z movement started on September 8, and garlanded the photographs of those killed.

The activists, wrapped in the national flag of Nepal, held placards with the slogan to take stern action against those responsible for killing the Gen Z protesters.

They also underscored the need to forge unity among different groups of Gen Z.