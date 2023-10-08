Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal condemns Hamas terror attacks in Israel

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka 'Prachanda' on Saturday condemned the unprecedented attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel while extending his sympathies to the injured Nepalese citizens there.

At least 9 Nepalese citizens have been reportedly injured in the attacks while 17 were held captive by Hamas in Israel.

"I unequivocally condemn the terrorist attack in Israel this morning. Nine of the Nepalis have been reportedly injured. At this critical hour, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to injured Nepalis and other innocent victims and their families," Nepal PM posted.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday issued a press statement confirming that nine Nepal nationals have been injured with two in serious condition after the Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel.

"We have been informed that a farm, where 14 Nepalis were working, was also under attack. Nine of the Nepalis have been reportedly injured while two of them are in serious condition. Further updates will be made in due course," the Nepal Foreign Ministry stated in the release.

Further, the Nepal Foreign Ministry stated that it was in close contact with citizens living in Israel and was facilitating the medical assistance of the injured. "The Embassy of Nepal in Israel is in close communication with the Nepalis living in the areas under attack.

The Embassy is also in contact and coordination with the Israeli authorities for the safety, security and rescue of the Nepalis as well as medical treatment of the injured," the release stated further.

According to the records of the government, an estimated 4500 Nepal nationals are currently residing in Israel. The Nepal government also requested its citizens to remain cautious and follow the safety measures advised by the authorities.

The Nepal Foreign Ministry's statement comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Saturday morning.

More than 300 people have been killed in the Hamas "terror attack" on Israel, according to The Times of Israel. Earlier in the day, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel "was at war" and he has ordered the mobilisation of reserves to give it back with the magnitude the enemy has not expected, asserting that they will "win it."

In a video statement posted on X, Netanyahu stated, "We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out."