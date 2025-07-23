Mumbai-Muscat Oman Air flight delayed for over 2 hours; passengers left in panic, discomfort

CHENNAI: An Oman Air flight (WY 202) from Mumbai to Muscat was delayed by two and a half hours on Wednesday (July 23), leaving passengers distressed and panicked due to alleged lack of information and poor onboard conditions.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 10.05 am, eventually took off only at 12.40 pm. According to a passenger who contacted DT Next, the airline later cited a 'technical glitch' as the reason for the delay.

Adding to their ordeal, passengers had boarded the aircraft as early as 9.05 am and were made to wait inside without proper ventilation, as the air conditioning systems were not functioning.

Many described the experience as exhausting and uncomfortable.

The airline was unavailable for comment.