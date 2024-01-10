Many Nepalis will visit Ram temple inauguration: Nepal envoy

GANDHINAGAR: Highlighting the strong traditional connection of Nepali people with the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Nepal Ambassador to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma said that many people will visit Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He also emphasized the proposal of establishing Ayodhya-Janakpur as sister cities.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "A lot of people from Nepal have already visited Ayodhya and given many gifts. They also call it their tradition. There is a proposal to establish Ayodhya-Janakpur as sister cities. PM Modi has given Rs 1000 crore to strengthen the ties. And when the Ram Mandir will be inaugurated, many people from Nepal will visit Ayodhya for Ram temple inauguration".

He also praised the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, stating that other states need to follow Gujarat in attracting investments.

"Huge investments are coming to Gujarat. The state is also performing well in ease of doing business, and infrastructure development. Other states have to copy Gujarat. Even other countries are thinking about what is there to copy from Gujarat to attract investment," the envoy added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting from January 16.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.