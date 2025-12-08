Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes off Japan's northern coast, triggers tsunami alert

Begin typing your search...

    8 Dec 2025
    TOKYO: Japan's Meteorological Agency said a powerful earthquake hit off the Japanese northern coast Monday, triggering a tsunami alert.

    The agency said the magnitude 7.2 quake struck off the coast of Aomori and Hokkaido.

    It issued an alert in the region for a tsunami of up to 3 metres (up to 10 feet).

