Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes off Japan's northern coast, triggers tsunami alert
TOKYO: Japan's Meteorological Agency said a powerful earthquake hit off the Japanese northern coast Monday, triggering a tsunami alert.
The agency said the magnitude 7.2 quake struck off the coast of Aomori and Hokkaido.
It issued an alert in the region for a tsunami of up to 3 metres (up to 10 feet).
