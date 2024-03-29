"Looking forward to restoring ties with India...": Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

NEW DELHI: Calling India and Ukraine "traditional friends', Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv is looking forward to restoring relations with New Delhi that existed before the conflict, adding that there is much more both the nations can do in the interest of global development and security architecture. He stated that Ukraine will be looking forward to discussing new areas of cooperation with India.

At the meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Kuleba stated that Ukraine will be looking forward to discussing new areas of cooperation with India.

He said, "India and Ukraine have been traditional friends but I think there is much more that we can do and should do, not only in the interest of our nations, but also in the interest of global development and security architecture." "We will be looking forward to restoring what had existed before the large-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine began, existed between us.

We will be looking forward to discussing new areas and projects of our cooperation because I do believe that this relationship has a strategic perspective," he added. He noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have spoken several times and have instructed the foreign ministers to push the ties between the two nations forward. He stated that he looked forward to delivering on the instructions given by leaders of two nations.

Dmytro Kuleba said, "And therefore, our leaders spoke, Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy, they spoke in person and on the phone a number of times, and they always instruct us foreign ministers to push this relationship forward. So we have a big work to do. And I'm looking forward to delivering so that we can report to our leaders, but also to the peoples of India and Ukraine, two big, friendly nations." During the meeting, Jaishankar and Kuleba held discussions focused on the ongoing conflict and its wider ramifications. The two leaders also spoke on global and regional issues of interest to both nations.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "An open and wide-ranging conversation with Ukraine FM @DmytroKuleba this afternoon. Our discussions focused on the ongoing conflict and its wider ramifications. Exchanged views on various initiatives in that context.

Spoke as well on global and regional issues of interest to both of us. Reiterated our commitment to strengthen the overall relationship, including bilateral cooperation." Jaishankar and Kuleba also co-chaired the review meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission. Jaishankar stated that he noted the importance of further strengthening cooperation in all sectors.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to co-chair the review meeting of our Inter-Governmental Commission with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine. Noted the importance of further strengthening cooperation in all domains. Our immediate goal is to get trade back to earlier levels. Perspectives on trade, health, S&T and agriculture cooperation shared today were useful. We agreed to prepare for the 7th IGC meeting later this year." On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba arrived in India for a two-day official visit at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar.

On arriving in India, Minister Kuleba said he will look to boost bilateral ties between the two countries and build on the dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "I began my visit to New Delhi upon @DrSJaishankar's invitation. The Ukrainian-Indian cooperation is important and we will be reinvigorating ties.

Building on the dialogue between @ZelenskyyUa and @NarendraModi, we will pay specific attention to the Peace Formula," Kuleba said in a post on X. The visit comes days after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 20 in which the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres.