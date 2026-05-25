Leaders keep wary eye on Belarus after Russia's biggest missile attack of year on Ukraine

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya arrived by train in Kyiv for her first visit to the city, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with President Alexander Lukashenko, who has governed Belarus with an iron fist for more than three decades.

The French leader “underscored the risks for Belarus of allowing itself to be dragged into Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine,” according to a presidential aide in Macron's office who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the presidential palace's practices.

Macron also spoke Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who in recent days has increasingly warned that Belarus could provide a launchpad for Russia to open a new front in northern Ukraine.