Laos receives over 1.6 mn int'l tourists in H1

VIENTIANE: Laos has witnessed a significant increase in the number of visitors in the first six months of 2023, with more than 1.6 million foreign tourists visiting the country.

The most recent data revealed by the Tourism Marketing Department of the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism in July, showed that the largest number of visitors came from Thailand with 668,595, followed by 398,937 from Vietnam and 317,604 from China, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of visitors has increased hugely compared to the first six months of 2022, when only 42,197 foreign nationals entered Laos on tourist visas.

Tourism authorities and operators have improved services at hotels, guesthouses and restaurants, and added more facilities at tourist sites, to provide a better and more interesting visitor experience.

Lao government has organised promotional campaigns to attract tourists attracting many visitors.

In 2023, the Lao government has made tourism a top priority in efforts to revitalise the economy, while rolling out a plan to attract at least 1.4 million foreign tourists.

In addition, the Lao government is preparing for Visit Laos Year 2024 and expects to attract at least 4.6 million visitors next year, which will generate a revenue of $712 million.