Labour's Burnham wins special UK election, setting up showdown with Starmer

Burnham won the seat of Makerfield in northwest England over Rob Kenyon of the anti-immigration party Reform UK.

The victory announced Friday cements the status of Burnham as the leading contender to replace Starmer as leader of the Labour Party and the country.

Burnham has pledged that “if people put their trust in me, I will change politics” a big promise for a politician who is just one of 650 lawmakers in the House of Commons.

He said he would take the fight for change “as high as I can possibly take it.”

Starmer's popularity has cratered since he led the centre-left Labour Party to a landslide election victory in July 2024.

He has struggled to deliver promised economic growth, repair tattered public services and ease the cost of living, and been hamstrung by repeated missteps, including his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson, a scandal-tarnished friend of Jeffrey Epstein, as the UK ambassador to the United States.