Key players in US-Iran peace deal

Donald Trump:

The US president, who has focused much of his second-term foreign policy on presenting himself as a peacemaker, has been the driving force behind the push for a deal with Iran. He has positioned the deal as a signature foreign policy achievement of his second term. Trump signed the peace agreement to end the war with Iran.

JD Vance:

The US vice president has been a key figure in the administration's war cabinet, helping shape Washington's negotiating posture as the conflict entered its fourth month. Vance has been closely involved in deliberations over the terms of the 14-point memorandum of understanding that forms the basis of the emerging deal. He led the US delegation during the marathon talks with Iran held in Islamabad in early April, even though both sides failed to clinch a deal then.