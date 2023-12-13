Begin typing your search...
Kashmir issue should be solved via talks: China
BEIJING: The Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue and consultation between India and Pakistan, China said on Tuesday while reacting to India’s Supreme Court judgment on Article 370 upholding the central government’s decision on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
“The Kashmir issue, left from the past, needs to be resolved peacefully and appropriately in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and relevant bilateral agreement,” said its Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
