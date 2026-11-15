Judge temporarily blocks Trump from moving ahead on Washington public golf course redevelopment

US District Judge Ana Reyes issued the temporary restraining order before the East Potomac Golf Links was due to close Sunday for 15 months. Trump had announced work would begin that day despite the legal challenge initiated against the project in February by the DC Preservation League and two local golfers.

The plaintiffs argue that Trump's plan would change the character of the accessible golf course and make it unaffordable, something the Republican president denies. They had sought the stop-work order, saying that closing the course and launching work on the project would "irreparably injure plaintiffs and the public interest."

The park's redevelopment is one of multiple projects in the nation's capital that Trump has championed to remake the city. They include a large memorial arch, a White House ballroom and the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, among others.

Reyes had signalled throughout a five-hour court hearing Friday that she was likely to issue some stoppage for the park closure. The only issue was how expansive it might be. Justice Department lawyer Adam Gustafson argued that the entire East Potomac Park, which includes three golf courses, a miniature course, bike riding lanes and other recreational areas, was being closed because of safety factors. He also noted that the lease between the government and the current operator, National Links Trust, was ending Sunday.

Reyes pointed out that safety had not been part of the discussion over the closure for months and that ending the lease felt more like an action that provided a premise for the closure rather than an action that led to the closure of the course about 2 miles from the White House.

She also rejected Gustafson's argument that the closure was separate from Trump's repeated pronouncements that he wanted the course to be closed and renovated into a world-class venue and had called repeatedly for the park's closure by the deadline as part of what is known as the Washington National plan.