Israel's military said Palestinian family could bury their father. Then settlers arrived

Mohammed Asasa said his family had coordinated the burial of his 80-year-old father, Hussein, with the Israeli military. He said the burial took place in a cemetery belonging to his village, also called Asasa, where the family said generations have been buried in clearly marked graves.

The incident last Friday illustrates the influence extremist settlers have gained during the past four years of Israel's current government and the military's inability or unwillingness to halt settler violence and land seizures.