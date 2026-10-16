Israeli settlers attack Palestinians during olive harvest, and other Middle East developments

Israeli settlers target Palestinians across the West Bank

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in multiple villages across the occupied West Bank on Friday and trees and cars on fire, according to local officials and emergency responders with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said six people were injured in two attacks it responded to in the town of Abu Falah outside Ramallah. A 63-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were taken to a hospital after being beaten by settlers, the Red Crescent said.

Israel has imposed new rules on the olive harvest this year, prohibiting Palestinians from working in what's known as Area C, which is under Israeli security control and encompasses the majority of the territory's agricultural land.

At least four Palestinians have been killed and more than 100 injured since the harvest season began earlier this month, according to Palestinian officials. They say thousands of trees have been damaged, costing farmers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Israel's police and army did not immediately respond to questions about the attacks.