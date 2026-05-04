Israeli raid in the West Bank leaves 1 Palestinian dead and 4 wounded

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man's wife was in labour at a local hospital when she was informed of his death.

The Red Crescent said five people were hit by gunfire during an Israeli military operation. Nayef Firas Ziad Samaro, 26, was killed, according to the Health Ministry, and his body was brought to the hospital where his wife was giving birth. Additionally, a 12-year-old was shot in the shoulder, according to the Red Crescent.