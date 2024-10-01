Begin typing your search...

    Israeli military says 'limited' operation against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon has begun

    The targets, it said, pose an "immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel".

    ByAPAP|1 Oct 2024 6:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-10-01 06:30:45.0  )
    An Israeli soldier sits on the top of a tank, in northern Israel (AP)

    BEIRUT: The Israeli military says it has begun a "limited, localised" operation against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

    It said it was carrying out "targeted ground raids" in villages close to the Israeli border. The targets, it said, pose an "immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel".

    It announced early on Tuesday that the operation was planned in recent months and was launched after approval by political leaders.

    IsraeliHezbollahLebanon
    AP

